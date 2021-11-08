Biden admin will waive immigration application fees for thousands of Afghans

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The resettlement challenge has dogged the administration since the frenzied evacuation from Afghanistan in August: resettling tens of thousands of people — many of whom worked with or on behalf of the US — within only weeks or months.

The administration will now exempt Afghan evacuees — many of whom arrived in the United States with little to nothing — from paying costly application fees to get authorization to work or apply for lawful permanent residence.

The filing fee for work permit applications — which Afghans need to legally work in the US — is $410 and fees for obtaining lawful permanent residence can be up to $1,225.

“By providing these evacuees with access to streamlined processing and fee exemptions, we will open doors of opportunity for our Afghan allies and help them begin to rebuild their lives in communities across our country more quickly,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

