Bhad Bhabie Silence Critics With Receipts Proving $53 million OnlyFans Income

Bhad Bhabie silence her critics by sharing receipts to back up her $53 million OnlyFans earnings claim.

Please don’t come for Bhad Bhabie unless she sends for you! This was her message on Monday as she told doubters of her claim that she made over $50 my million on OnlyFans to “Go cry about it btch!” The “Hi Btch” entertainer was in the mood to share, so she screenshot her bank receipts to show off her earnings for the past year.

Bhabie had claimed that she broke the adult entertainment platform’s earning record by racking up $1,092,762.63 in just her first six hours on the site. On April 1, 2021, six days after her eighteenth birthday, she opened the OnlyFans account generating big bucks, including over $757,000 from subscriptions, $267,000 from message payments, and $5,000 in tips.

Born Danielle Bregoli, the 19-year-old rapper and social media personality, first made headlines as a guest on ‘Dr. Phil’ in 2016 where she uttered the now infamous line “Catch me outside, how bout dah?” which became a viral meme. In September 2016, Bregoli and her mother, Barbara Ann, were interviewed on the talk show as Bregoli was said to be an out-of-control 13-year-old who was involved in activities such as stealing and wielding a knife.

During the filming of the talk show episode, it was alleged that she also stole a crew member’s car. With the catchphrase going viral and even used in marketing on t-shirts, Bregoli and her mother sued three companies for “infringing her intellectual property rights” by using her signature catchphrase without consent. The following year she was nominated for the MTV Movie Awards in the “trending” category based on the catchphrase.

In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 with her debut single, “These Heaux.” The teen also launched her music label in September 2021, stating that she was inspired by “Donda” creator Kanye West to put out her music and, more importantly, to own her masters.

“Signing a deal when you aren’t established, artists don’t really understand that labels get to approve you doing features and have basically total control on when and if your music comes out. Not to mention they keep like 80s% of all the money that comes in. It’s pretty f*cked up… I’m finally ready to put out music I want on my own terms,” she stated.

She has since expanded into make-up, reality television, and her massive revenue-generating OnlyFans account. The screenshot reportedly showed that Bhabie made almost $53 million in gross revenue, with her net revenue at around $43 million between April 2021 and April 2022. She has since wasted no time spending some of that dough as she bought herself a luxurious $6.1 million 9,200 square-feet mansion in Baton Rouge, Florida.