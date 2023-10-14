Bexon Man Arrested On Three Warrants For Firearm, Ammunition Possession – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, various units of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force collaborated to conduct an operation within the Central Division.

This Joint effort resulted in the arrest of one defendant on a Commitment Warrant.

On Tuesday, February 16, 2020, a search of the premises of Royn Johnnie of Marc, Bexon, Castries, led to the discovery of thirty- six [36] rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition, a Glock 19 Gen 4 pistol, and an extended clip with a box containing fifty [50] rounds of .40 calibre ammunition.

He appeared in court, admitted guilt, and was fined thirty-five thousand [XCD35000.00] dollars. Royn Johnnie did not comply with this Court Order.

– Advertisement –

During the October 12, 2023 operation, officers searched the house of Royn Johnnie at Marc, Bexon, Castries but nothing of evidential value was recovered.

However, Royn Johnnie was arrested on three Commitment Warrants related to the Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Consequently, he was escorted to the Bordelais Correctional Facility, where he will complete a custodial sentence.

It is imperative that one complies when fined for an offence, as Court Orders are an obligation.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force would like to assure the public that every effort will be made to ensure compliance with Court Orders.

We therefore urge you to take these matters seriously to avoid any further legal consequences.

Remember, failure to comply with court orders will result in legal action being taken against you. Please act responsibly and follow the laws that have been put in place, for the protection of all people in Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –