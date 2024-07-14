Beryl-Ravaged Grenada Gets Unprecedented CCRIF Payout

The hurricane-ravaged tri-Island state of Grenada received an unprecedented payment of over $US 44 million from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility Segregated Portfolio Company (CCRIF SPC) on Thursday.
CCRIF Chief Executive Officer Isaac Anthony presented the cheque to Grenada’s Finance Minister Denis Cornwall.
Anthony said it was the single largest payout in CCRIF’s history.
Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. (GRENLEC) and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) also received $US 9.3 million and $US 2.2 million.
The destructive force of Hurricane Beryl, which rampaged through Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, was the catalyst for the urgent payments.
The storm devastated 90% of all buildings on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.
The hurricane also significantly damaged the agriculture sector.
In addition, it impacted Grenada’s North.
According to CCRIF, the event triggered all of Grenada’s parametric insurance policies.
The policies make payments based on the intensity of an event and the amount of loss calculated in a pre-agreed model.
On his Facebook page, Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell explained that while the CCRIF funds may not cover all rebuilding costs, they will enable commencing the journey of restoring homes, communities, and the nation.
Haiti had previously received the single largest payout from CCRIF – just under US$40 million, following the 2021 earthquake.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.