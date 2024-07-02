Beryl: Police Commissioner Lauds Cooperation Of Cops, Residents

Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius has lauded members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) and island residents for their cooperation during Hurricane Beryl’s threatened devastation.

Descartes-Pelius cancelled all police leave on Sunday as Saint Lucia braced for the impact of the ‘extremely dangerous’ Category Four storm.

She explained that leave cancellations during hurricanes were normal to ensure adequate manpower for police duties relating to safeguarding life and property.

The Police Commissioner said she, her divisional officers, and her Deputy Ronald Phillip collaborated well to ensure the divisions were well served.

Descartes-Pelius also praised her administrative officer’s efforts in ensuring officers deployed in the various divisions had sufficient food and water.

“The response was good. Of course it is not anything new,” Descartes-Pelius told reporters, adding that officers are well-trained to serve as first responders.

She thanked the officers, pointing out that because of police duties, cops must leave their families to care for Saint Lucia.

In addition, she commended the public for their cooperation, although noting that a few had taken to the streets despite a national shutdown that went into effect on Sunday at 8:30 pm.

However, although the Police Chief explained that the country was not in a state of emergency, she spoke of the need for people to stay indoors for their own safety until the authorities give the all-clear.

Regarding incidents, Descartes-Pelius said there was ‘nothing to really talk about’ and declared that the situation could have been worse.

“We are aware of what’s happening in Grenada and Saint Vincent,” she noted.