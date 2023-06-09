Bernell St. Rose Is Miss BOSL Digital 2023 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Bernell St Rose, Miss BOSL Digital is a well-rounded, community activist, youth leader and advocate for youth and sports.

Born in the tourism mecca of Saint Lucia, Soufriere, she currently holds the title of President of the Soufriere Youth and Sports Council, serves as a Director on the board of the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF); representing youth voices.

Bernell is passionate about community development and continues to volunteer with groups and organizations in her home town. Some of those include being the President of the Faith United Sports Club, member of the InspireMe Mentorship Group, Living H20 Community and ICAN Change a Nation Youth Organization.

In 2021, Ms. St Rose was awarded the Most Outstanding Youth in Youth Development and Volunteerism in Soufriere from the Ministry of Youth, Development & Sports. She also served as the National Youth Parliamentarian for Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques.

Bernell represents Bank of Saint Lucia’s recently launched online branch – BOSL Digital. When asked about her experience so far, Bernell stated that “Being Miss BOSL Digital comes at an opportune time for me. We are living in the technological era and learning more about BOSL Digital and what Bank of Saint Lucia has to offer – digitally – aligns directly with my community work in youth development. I am excited to continue representing the brand that upholds values similar to those that are near to my heart – youth and community development and sports.”

Miss BOSL Digital has won the hearts of many, not only in her home town of Soufriere, but also those of the Bank of Saint Lucia employees and has been an outstanding ambassador.

Bank of Saint Lucia’s Management and Staff extend best wishes to Miss St. Rose as she vies for the crown in the upcoming National Carnival Queen Pageant which will be held on Saturday, July 1st, 2023.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia

