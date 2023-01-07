Berbice farmer arrested with 4.4lbs ganja; tells cops it was for “a fine hussle because things lil hard”

Black Immigrant Daily News

The narcotics found in the suspect’s possession

Ranks from the Ituni Police Station in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) have detained a 58-year-old Berbice farmer after he was nabbed at a roadblock with more than 2000 grams (2 kilograms or 4.4 pounds) of marijuana.

At around 18:25hrs on Friday, the ranks were on a ‘stop and search’ exercise in front of the Ituni Police Station when they stopped a white 212 motor car bearing registration #PZZ 7500. The vehicle was driven by a 34-year-old electrician of Airy Hall Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara and had three passengers.

One of the passengers, Compton Joseph Allicock, a 58-year-old farmer of Unamco Junction, Upper Berbice River, was seated in front seat with a pink haversack on the floor of the car between his feet.

A Police rank at the roadblock told the driver and passengers that he would like to search their person and belongings, to which they agreed. When the rank searched Compton Allicock, he found a bulky black plastic bag containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis stashed in the crotch of his pants. The ranks also searched the haversack belonging to Allicock, which had a quantity of cassava. Among the cassava were four bulky black plastic parcels and one blue plastic parcel. The parcels contained a quantity of leaves, seeds & stems suspected to be cannabis.

Allicock was told of the offence committed and cautioned. He then admitted, under caution, saying: “Officer, I was taking this thing (marijuana) to make a fine hussle because things lil hard.”

He was arrested and escorted into the Ituni Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to just over 2,041 grams.

While nothing of evidential value was found on the driver and the other two passengers, Police took statements from them, and they were allowed to go. The suspect, however, is in custody pending further investigation.

NewsAmericasNow.com