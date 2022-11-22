Belrose Says UWP ‘Coming Back To Be Stronger Than Ever’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former government Minister Fortuna Belrose told reporters on Monday that the United Workers Party (UWP) was regrouping after its election defeat to emerge stronger.

“We’re coming back to be stronger than ever to remove this incompetent government,” Belrose asserted.

She explained that, as a result, there would be differences on a few issues.

“But eventually, we’ll be back,” she declared.

Belrose made the comments after stating that she was unaware of divisions within the ranks of the UWP.

“I am not aware that there are divisions. You have an organisation and within any organisation you would always have people with different views, different perspectives on issues,” Belrose explained.

“I think that is what is happening,” she asserted.

“People differ, but at the end of the day the conviction is the same, that the United Workers Party needs to regain the seat of government to put this country back on course,” Belrose said.

The incumbent UWP lost July 26, 2021, general elections, which the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) won by a landslide.

The election saw the UWP holding only two of the 11 seats it formerly had in the 17-seat House of Assembly.

