Belrose Says Many Saint Lucians Fell For SLP’s Corruption Claims – St. Lucia Times News

The Interim Deputy Chairperson of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) believes that many Saint Lucians fell for the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s corruption claims in the last general elections.

Fortuna Belrose spoke Wednesday night during the DBS Television programme – Newsmaker Live.

“I think when you look at the sentiments of the Saint Lucia public – the way the lies and deceit and the attacks on corruption came, a lot of Saint Lucians fell for it,” Belrose told programme Host Timothy Poleon.

“Only today I was coming down into town and somebody said to me – boy it’s only now they’re beginning to see the light because people are getting smarter and understanding what transpired,” the former government Minister stated.

However, she acknowledged that her party did not do enough to debunk the SLP’s claims, instead focusing on the UWP work programme to a large extent.

Belrose indicated that the UWP worked while some ‘good talkers’ on the sidelines criticised and accused.

But she explained that the UWP did not take time to debunk many of the accusations and did not engage in enough public relations.

“Our voices were not loud and clear,” she declared, adding that the SLP came with ‘a very powerful force’ and message and people were ‘gullible’.

“We do have the information as to what caused us to lose,” she told Newsmaker Live, adding that a team of local consultants had prepared a report on the matter, and she was privy to some information.

Belrose believed that the UWP was doing the right thing in trying to reorganise after the July 26, 2021, election defeat.

In this regard, she said the party hoped its convention would take place this year or early next year.

Belrose praised Allen Chastanet’s work as Prime Minister, describing him as a man with a vision and a plan.

She said the UWP leader had convinced his team that he could move Saint Lucia forward.

“In the United Workers Party we have no difficulty supporting Mr. Allen Chastanet,” she stated.

“If we have a convention and somebody else emerges and the majority decide they want somebody else, I think the party is open,” the former Minister explained.

In this regard, she recalled that Chastanet had publicly made it clear that he would accept whatever decision the UWP made.

“So let’s not fight about that. That’s not an issue,” Belrose stated.

