Belle Vue To Celebrate Rameau Poleon’s Life

Residents of Belle Vue, Vieux Fort, along with relatives and friends of cultural icon Joseph Rameau Poleon, will celebrate his life on Sunday.

Poleon, whom the Cultural Development Foundation described as a legend and an icon of folk music, passed away at 95 in July.

The folk musician and violinist formed the Rameau Poleon Band in 1979 and was a member of the Mount Gallion Band, performing songs promoting traditional dances such as the Quadrille and Waltz.

Sunday’s celebration will be a grand cultural tribute concert to mark his life and invaluable contribution to Saint Lucia’s cultural landscape.

It will occur on the Belle Vue Combined School grounds from 4: 00 pm.

Event organisers have promised an exciting line-up of folk and contemporary performers who will pay tribute in song and dance.

The line-up will include Avot Servis, Eastern Folk Band, Tambou Mele, Vieux Fort North La Rose Group, Escape Band, Gregory Sinaise, Mamaye La Kaye Folk Band, Groovy Monarch Sly, Velon Hippolyte, Red Bow Tie, Angela O’Brien, Belle Vue Children Folk Dance Group and Les Danseurs Traditionelle de Ste. Lucie.

The celebration will also feature remarks from public officials and family members.

The people of Belle Vue, the Cultural Development Foundation, the Folk Research Center, and Rameau Poleon’s family conceptualised Sunday’s celebration of his life.