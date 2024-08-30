Belle Vue To Celebrate Rameau Poleon’s Life

Residents of Belle Vue, Vieux Fort, along with relatives and friends of cultural icon Joseph Rameau Poleon, will celebrate his life on Sunday.
Poleon, whom the Cultural Development Foundation described as a legend and an icon of folk music, passed away at 95 in July.
The folk musician and violinist formed the Rameau Poleon Band in 1979 and was a member of the Mount Gallion Band, performing songs promoting traditional dances such as the Quadrille and Waltz.
Sunday’s celebration will be a grand cultural tribute concert to mark his life and invaluable contribution to Saint Lucia’s cultural landscape.
It will occur on the Belle Vue Combined School grounds from 4: 00 pm.
Event organisers have promised an exciting line-up of folk and contemporary performers who will pay tribute in song and dance.
The line-up will include Avot Servis, Eastern Folk Band, Tambou Mele, Vieux Fort North La Rose Group, Escape Band, Gregory Sinaise, Mamaye La Kaye Folk Band, Groovy Monarch Sly, Velon Hippolyte, Red Bow Tie, Angela O’Brien, Belle Vue Children Folk Dance Group and Les Danseurs Traditionelle de Ste. Lucie.
The celebration will also feature remarks from public officials and family members.
The people of Belle Vue, the Cultural Development Foundation, the Folk Research Center, and Rameau Poleon’s family conceptualised Sunday’s celebration of his life.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.