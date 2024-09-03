Belle Vue Comes Alive In Tribute To The Late Rameau Poleon

Traditional music and dancing resonated from the Belle Vue Combined School grounds on Sunday in tribute to Rameau Poleon and the celebration of his life.

The folk musician passed away in July and was a giant figure in culture.

While he came from the community of Belle Vue in Vieux Fort North, he enjoyed national acclaim.

The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF), the late musician’s family, and Belle Vue residents organised Sunday’s Rameau Poleon tribute.

Cultural enthusiasts came from near and far to join in the celebration, which included participatory traditional dances and singing with much spontaneity.

Among the performers Sunday were the Eastern Folk Band, Avot Servis, Tambou Mele, Vieux Fort North La Rose Group, Gregory Sinaise, Mamaye La Kaye Folk Band, Poet Angela O’Brien, the Belle Vue Children Folk Dance Group and Les Danseurs Traditionelle de Ste. Lucie.

CDF Chairperson Darwin Guard told attendees that Poleon was the biggest cultural figure Saint Lucia has ever seen, referring to him as “Papa Kilte” or the father of culture.

“Some men are born to nurture their immediate families, some men are born to nurture their immediate families and their extended families but some men are born to not just nurture their families but to nurture communities and nations as a whole, which is why he was called Papa Kilte,” Guard explained.

“So I would like to thank the family for not being selfish and sharing Rameau Poleon with us,” the CDF official stated.

Guard also praised the Belle Vue community for nurturing and providing what was necessary to allow people like Rameau Poleon to grow.

“We are proud of a community like yours and the work you do and we would like other communities to pay attention to Belle Vue and what they have done and what they continue to do in promoting and preserving the culture of Saint Lucia,” Guard said.

Describing Poleon as a teacher, a mentor, an advocate, a skilled musician, a legend, a maestro and a family man, Guard said his humility also set him apart.

“When I look at the celebration…with all the children dancing, you know that Rameau Poleon’s spirit is still alive today. Belle Vue, as much as today there is sadness, let us celebrate today the legacy of Rameau Poleon in the way that he would have loved us to -celebrating who we are as a people in indigenous, traditional sounds and making a joyful noise unto the heavens,” Guard told the event.

Rameau Poleon’s funeral service will be held at the St. Isidore Roman Catholic Church in Belle Vue on Friday.

All photos courtesy Jason Joseph.