Beenie Man Touch Down In Ghana For Bhim, Says “Stonebwoy Is My Son”

Beenie Man touch down in Ghana for Bhim and gets the VIP treatment from Stonebwoy.

The Jamaican dancehall legend proclaimed as the King of the Dancehall is set to rock the stage in Ghana for the return of the Bhim concert set for December 21 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center.

Beenie Man arrived on Monday and has been doing the rounds on various media platforms along with Ghanaian self-proclaimed African King of Dancehall Stonewboy, who he refers to as a son.

In an interview on Prime Morning Show, Beenie Man noted that Ghana was home to him as he prepared to perform on December 21.

According to Beenie Man, the hospitality received by Stonebwoy was incomparable from the minute he landed in Ghana.

The King of the Dancehall also had high praises for Stonebwoy.

“When it comes to music, Stonebwoy is a genius, because he’s coming from the streets of this city and made himself one of the biggest artists from this city,” the dancehall artiste said.

Stonebwoy, Beenie Man

Beenie Man also spoke about dancehall music’s influence from Jamaica to Ghana and the broader African connection based on the Atlantic slave trade from Africa to Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy says the show will feature various Afro-Dancehall artists from several cities across Ghana, but they will also get their dancehall fill.

Stonebwoy also said Bhim, which is actually organized by him, is his own investment in the growing entertainment scene in Ghana.

“Over the years, we have seen the inflows of the shows in December, you’d find that people are interested and there is a lot of investment power in bringing- some big names…there was that energy of the influx of artists from across the globe to put us on that map but prior to that there hasn’t been much [investment] and you know behind the scene it isn’t easy. Here lies a case, instead of waiting on some investments or some investors, I always ensure that Ghana is still recognized on the map.”

Beenie Man, Stonebwoy

Meanwhile, Beenie Man called on fans to come out to the concert and bring only good vibes.

“If you know you will not be there to have fun, please stay home but all the same, it will be a good night. Just as the name sounds ‘Bhim’ means ‘be in’ so you can’t miss the Bhim of Hope Concert.”

Beenie Man and Stonebwoy have a song called “Shuga,” and Beenie Man says the Ghanaian was among the first African artistes he worked with.

“Stonebwoy is my son, also a brother, a companion and we have a good working relationship,” Beenie Man stated.

Stonebwoy added, “Yes, that’s right. I heard of him and gained interest in what he does when I was age 17. I used to watch him on the screens and it’s a good feeling that we are here today.”

Meanwhile, there could be more new music for Afro-Dancehall fans as Stonebwoy teased future collabs.

According to a statement from Stonebwoy’s team, the Bhim Concert is geared at exposing Ghana’s entertainment and music landscape. The Afro-Dancehall artist recently completed a three-city tour in the United Kingdom, performing at the O2 Academy Islington in London, the Academy 3 in Birmingham, and the O2 Institute 3 in Manchester.