Beauty salons, barbershops re-open in Guyana

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — After being closed for over three months, beauty salons and barbershops can now re-open under the Government’s stage two of its six-stage plan to open back the economy.

This took effect from July 3 and will remain in effect until July 16. These businesses have to operate between the hours of 6:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

Here is the list of businesses that can re-open during the curfew period:

Essential Services

Subject to subparagraphs (2) and (3), all services shall remain closed except for the following essential services which may carry on operations for 24 hours each day-

-hospitals, healthcare and medical services including pharmacies, drug stores and private veterinary services;

-nursing homes, orphanages, shelters and other related care centres;

-immigration;

-the Judiciary;

-the Parliament;

-the Diplomatic Corps;

-the Revenue Authority;

-the Maritime Administration Department;

-the National Emergency Operations Centre;

-water supply services including the collection, storage, purification and distribution of water for public use;

-the disciplined forces;

-prison services;

-solid waste management, sewerage and janitorial services including live-in domestic workers;

-National Drainage and Irrigation Authority;

air traffic control;

-Demerara Harbour Bridge and Berbice River Bridge;

-medical schools;

-hotels and accommodation;

-electricity and energy services including the oil and gas sector and those who provide -services to the oil and gas sector;

-businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of mining and petroleum materials and products (e.g. metals and minerals such as bauxite, gold and diamonds);

-mining and petroleum development operations, production and processing;

-mineral and petroleum exploration and development;

-mining and petroleum supply and services that support supply chains in the mining and petroleum industries;

-businesses and operations that engage in the cutting, processing and preparation of trees into lumber and ensure continuity of supply of forestry products;

-security services including private security;

-telecommunications providers including internet, telephone and call centre operators, media houses, broadcasting and the Guyana National Printers Ltd.;

-port operations limited to bulk marking operations and loading and offloading only, of marine vessels, petroleum vessels, ships, bulk and containerised vessels;

-port service logistics and freight services, including transportation and delivery services to and from wharves, terminals and ports;

-transportation of dry goods and beverages for wholesale delivery;

-public sector construction;

-construction services where their workers are engaged in the construction of healthcare facilities;

-factories, manufacturers or distributors;

-workers necessary to keep furnaces and kilns operating safely in manufacturing operations that are not listed as essential;

-services of Attorneys-at-Law.

The following services may be open between 6:00 am to 5:00 pm each day-

-banks and other financial institutions defined in the Financial Institutions Act, Cap. 85:03, -remittance services, and their support services;

-markets, supermarkets, fruit and vegetable stalls, bulk food stores and neighbourhood grocery shops;

-food services and restaurants only for delivery, drive-thru and take away services;

gas stations;

-postal and shipping services;

-funeral homes;

-beauty salons and barbershops;

-operation, inspection, repair and maintenance of essential services including vehicles, —- -vessels and aircraft and traffic signal maintenance;

-automotive repair and maintenance facilities that provide direct support to essential businesses;

-hardware, plumbing and electrical stores;

-services necessary for the maintenance of residences including plumbing, electrical and extermination services.

Any service not listed in subparagraphs (1) and (2) shall close their operations unless their employees can work exclusively from home or their services can operate through delivery or curb-side pickup.

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post Beauty salons, barbershops re-open in Guyana appeared first on St. Lucia News Online – Trusted Breaking & Daily News Source.