Beaten by Bonaire in CFU opener

Bonaire secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Saint Lucia at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago on Friday. The game was the opening encounter for both teams in Tier II, Group C of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 Boys Challenge.

Saint Lucia dominated the opening moments, mainly through Randall Monroe, and the Bonaire defense found the lanky winger’s running and technical ability difficult to handle. The Saint Lucians were rewarded for their early hard work and took the lead through an own goal.

Monroe got in behind the defense and his cross found Eustace Blackstock on the back post. Blackstock’s redirected header came off Bonaire defender Julian Garcia Henriquez to give Saint Lucia a well-deserved 1-goal advantage.

Saint Lucia could have doubled their lead a few minutes later, with Monroe again in the thick of things— this time finding Sharquil Martelly inside the penalty area. But the midfielder dragged his shot wide. Despite the loss, Martelly was named player of the match.

An injury to Monroe changed the tide of the match. With arguably their best player on the day replaced, Saint Lucia lost momentum.

It wasn’t long before Bonaire drew level via Rayvion Simon. A lofted pass was expertly chested down into the path of Simon by Margall Statie, and Simon’s powerful volley from the top of the penalty area left Jervonti Toussaint rooted to the spot.

Bonaire went ahead in the 32’ when Statie got onto the end of a Rushando Arrow whipped cross and finished with a header.

Saint Lucia created some half chances within the first two moments of the second half. They should have equalized in the 40’ but goalkeeper Jamie Blanken was equal to the task with a point-blank save on Blackstock.

After withstanding the initial Saint Lucia barrage, it was Bonaire’s turn to go on the offensive, and in the 59’ it was Toussaint’s turn to produce some heroics. A powerful shot by Simon seemed goal-bound, but Toussaint, diving to his left, turned it away for a corner kick.

Bonaire continued to put pressure on Saint Lucia, whose best chance to salvage a point came in the 65’ when Shiloh John’s free-kick found Sylves Castillo inside the penalty area. But the substitute saw his header rebound off the crossbar and cleared away hurriedly by Bonaire.

Both teams are back in action at 4 pm on Saturday. Bonaire play Bermuda and Saomt Lucia take on Sint Maarten.