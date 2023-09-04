‘Be Their Rock’ – Chastanet Urges Parents To Stay Engaged In Children’s Education – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has called on parents to support their children’s education by staying engaged and being a source of stability in the lives of the youngsters.

In a back-to-school message on Facebook, the United Workers Party (UWP) leader advised parents to encourage their children’s dreams.

“Parents, your love and support are instrumental in your children’s educational journey. Stay engaged, be their rock, and encourage their dreams,” the former Prime Minister stated.

He also had words of encouragement for students returning to school for the new academic year.

“Embrace this opportunity with enthusiasm and curiosity. Learn not just from textbooks but from the world around you. Seek knowledge, ask questions, and never stop exploring,” the Micoud South MP said.

“Remember, every challenge you face is an opportunity to grow stronger and wiser,” Chastanet declared.

He asserted that education is not about grades but about becoming well-rounded individuals who contribute positively to society.

In addition, Chastanet expressed gratitude to teachers and educators.

“Thank you for your dedication and commitment to shaping the future. Your role in molding young minds is invaluable, and I applaud your unwavering efforts,” the opposition leader said.

He wished all a successful and fulfilling school year, urging them to reach new heights and make the most of every opportunity.

