BCF Staff Interact With Students In Babonneau – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) is continuing to host its special week of activities to mark Correctional Workers Week.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2022 team members from the BCF visited the Babonneau Primary and Babonneau Secondary Schools respectively.

The aim was to stir interest and create awareness among the youth about Corrections and the role of this service in the country.

Deputy Director of the Bordelais Correctional Facility Mr. Leonard Terrence explained that students demonstrated a burst of curiosity on a subject matter that is very seldom brought to their level.

– Advertisement –

“Today our activities to mark Correctional Officers Week continued at the Babonneau Primary School as well as at the Babonneau Secondary School. At the Babonneau Primary School, seven of our officers and also some civilian staff who accompanied our officers were assigned to various classes to read to the students on different subject matters and different passages from books that are of interest to them. Then we took a short walk to the Babonneau Secondary School, where a large group of students was gathered by the various teachers and principal in the hallway. We had the opportunity to introduce ourselves, our different ranks, and to let the students know what we do.”

The Deputy Director of the Bordelais Correctional Facility says the Minister for Home Affairs Dr. Virginia Albert – Poyotte, herself a former principal and educator, demonstrated support as both Member of Parliament for Babonneau, and as the Minister with responsibility for the BCF.

She took the opportunity to address the students as well; challenging them to never set foot in the institution as inmates.

“At that gathering, we were joined by the Minister and district representative Dr. Virginia Albert – Poyotte as well as the Minister for Home Affairs.

She delivered very fiery remarks to the students; she addressed several matters of concern to her and the young people in the Babonneau area. One of the highlights for her was

when she mentioned that she does not want to see anybody from the Babonneau Secondary School going to the Bordelais Correctional Facility as an inmate but rather as an employee at the Facility.”

The Deputy Director says the students were an interactive group who posed several

questions to their visitors and the Minister. Students were also privy to a dialogue on conflict management with the BCF’s clinical social worker Ms. Melissa Dupre.

The Babonneau Secondary School students were also briefed on the many career options they can pursue in the field of Corrections.

The Bordelais Correctional Facility will now move to host its “Recognition of Staff Ceremony” on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Pastoral Center.

Source: Department of Home Affairs

– Advertisement –