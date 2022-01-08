BCF Says ‘Jail Porn’ Reports False – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) has denied reports that social media photos of individuals engaging in sexual activity originated from the institution.

“These photos are not photos of inmates from the Bordelais Correctional Facility or inmates from the Bordelais Correctional Facility engaged in sexual acts,” Deputy Director Leonard Terrance said.

“If one had just taken their time just to look at the pictures closely you would have seen that the particular room that the persons are in there are tiles in that room. For the same reason that we would not put glass windows in any inmate cells, we would not use tiles in any of the inmate cells,” Terrance explained.

Asked whether the activity could have taken place elsewhere on the BCF compound, the Deputy Director declared that could never be the case.

In addition, he decried the practice of posting falsehoods on social media.

“Those who continue to do that at some point in time they will be caught and whatever needs to be done will be done, but it is not a very good practice to just take photos from anywhere without verifying and just claim that it is from the facility. There are instances where we have inmates releasing photos and we are able to verify if they are from the facility or not,” Terrance told St Lucia Times.

He revealed that the BCF is already dealing with a lot.

“We have almost five hundred inmates of varying backgrounds committing all kinds of offences during a pandemic that is affecting the whole of Saint Lucia and it’s a very difficult situation that we are in – difficult circumstances under which our officers work. So we should not really dedicate time and energy responding, but when these things are out in the media it magnifies every little issue that occurs at the facility which no one would have paid attention to,” he declared.

However, Terrance said BCF officials will not become distracted from their work but will continue to set the record straight.

