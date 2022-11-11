BCF Reports Unprecedented Seizure Of Inmate Contraband – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) reported an unprecedented seizure of inmate contraband, including mobile telephones, ‘cell-made’ weapons, and cannabis on Thursday.

Correctional Officers seized 45 phones, 43 batteries, 22 chargers, 31 weapons, 60 portions of cannabis, six scissors, one hacksaw, an SD card, an MP3 player, and two lighters – among other items.

‘Cell-made’ weapons seized during search

BCF Communications Officer Kerwin Albert described the seizure in the institution’s remand block as ‘unusual’.

“Even when we searched the entire facility we never got so many phones at one time,” Albert told St Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –

And he disclosed that the seizures are currently the subject of an investigation.

Albert explained that mobile telephones in prison represent a security risk, including providing inmates with the means to interfere with witnesses.

He said the inmates gave no trouble during the search of the remand block, which lasted for about two and a half hours.

There are currently 337 inmates housed in the block, including 17 females.

Officers found the contraband in possession of some inmates, while other items had been concealed in the cells.

“A search like that, which confiscated so many cell phones, assures you that something is happening in the right direction. Also you feel safer that the particular area is now sterile,” the BCF Communications Officer told St Lucia Times.

The latest contraband seizure came days after the Department of Home Affairs officially announced that Verne Garde, a former Director of Corrections, had been reappointed to the post.

In his first media interview, Garde disclosed a 27-point ‘Correctional Restoration’ plan to address issues at the BCF.

BCF Communications Officer Kerwin Albert explained that Garde’s plan, which includes removing contraband from the institution, was being implemented.

– Advertisement –