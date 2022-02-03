BCF Receives Confirmation Of 24 COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates – St. Lucia Times News



Press Release:– The Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

received confirmation from the Ezra Long Laboratory of 24 COVID–19 positive cases among the inmate body.

The BCF has activated its protocols to manage the impact of the fifth wave on the Facility.

Director of the Bordelais Correctional Facility Mr. Hilary Herman says testing among the prison population will continue.

“We continue to work with the Ministry of Health in order to continue testing and to manage the spread of the virus among the population of not just inmates, but also staff. Our current population stands at 491 and as per recommended protocols we have a unit dedicated to isolation. We have no severe cases at this time and we will continue to heighten measures so that we can get through this 5th wave as safely as possible”.

The director also indicated that the Bordelais Correctional Facility has reinstated virtual visits to accommodate regular communication between inmates and their family members.

Virtual court hearings are also being held daily and allow for some level of advancement in the cases of the inmates.

Mr. Herman noted that the BCF continues to be as accommodating as possible, even at a time when health and safety measures would necessitate a marked reduction of in-person visits to the facility.

“We allow drop-offs of authorized items by appointment only. These measures are

likely to reviewed when cases become lower.”

