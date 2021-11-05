BCF Provides Update On COVID-19 Situation At The Facility

Press Release:– For four consecutive days beginning on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 a medical team from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs comprising Dr.

Glen Phillpcien, Dr. Mark Melius, Dr. Marlon Raganna and Dr. Joanna Jn. Baptiste have been on the ground at the BCF carrying out COVID -19 antigen tests for both employees and the inmates.

Director of Corrections Mr. Hilary Herman said contact tracing was identified as an area which needed to be urgently strengthened, as full vaccination coverage is low in both instances of staff and the inmates.

“This exercise is important and we thank the staff for their cooperation. We also appreciate that the inmates are participating as well. We have 235 staff and 494 inmates, so we really must be hands on, diligent and proactive in order to effectively manage this virus in such a manner that isolated cases are contained and does not actually become a super-spreader situation for us because the BCF is a small community in itself.”

By Thursday, November 4, 2021 the exercise had gone into day three with over 70

staff and approximately 150 inmates tested. Results return in the quickest turnaround

time which is at least twenty-four hours. So far into the testing exercise, results for

officers have returned negative outcomes.

However, the Ministry of Health has confirmed ten new COVID -19 positive cases among inmates. Those inmates were already in quarantine. The BCF director provided an update on the status of COVID -19 positive patients.

“The numbers have reduced significantly. We now have 35 persons in isolation

doing their 14 days’ quarantine. We have no hospitalizations or critical cases right

now but we are working to address the situation even more seriously. And we are

not doing this alone; we have the support of the Ministry of Health and our own

medical staff here at the facility are also playing a very active role. I really want to

thank the doctors for being out here with us this week. We are truly grateful for the

support”.

The data gathered from the baseline information which is currently being collated

will enable the management of the Bordelais Correctional Facility and health

officials to be more proactive in their continuing efforts to stamp out the virus

within the prison walls.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Home Affairs Honourable Dr. Virgina Albert – Poyotte

has indicated that there will be improved measures in the coming days to protect the

inmates because they are in a controlled and secured environment. Persons coming

from the outside the facility will have to be better screened before they interact with

the inmates.

