BCF Probes Photo Of Inmate Apparently Using Mobile Telephone – St. Lucia Times

The Bordelais Correctional (BCF) has launched an investigation into a social media photo of an inmate apparently using a mobile telephone.

The probe follows recent arrests of individuals attempting to throw contraband, including mobile telephones and cannabis, over the BCF’s perimeter fence.

In one incident, BCF Special Operations Response Team (SORT) officers shot a suspect whom police charged after his release from hospital.

A photo that appeared on social media this week showed two male inmates.

The shirtless inmate in the foreground with outstretched hands appeared to be pretending to have an imaginary pistol.

The other inmate in the background seemed to be conversing on a mobile telephone held to his right ear.

One individual commented: ‘Jail self down Lucia sweet eh’ with three smiley faces with tears emojis.

In late November last year, the BCF conducted a significant exercise dubbed ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ to locate and seize contraband from inmates.

The operation involved correctional Officers, the police, and members of the Saint Lucia Fire Service and seized over 1,500 contraband items, including mobile telephones, chargers, and cell-made weapons.

In some prisons, inmates have used contraband cell phones to intimidate witnesses and public safety officers, traffic in drugs, and manage criminal enterprises.

Some experts have recommended cell phone jamming technology to address the problem.

However, there are concerns that it could interfere with legitimate calls.