BCF Official Supports Electronic Monitoring For Low-Risk Offenders – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
BCF Official Supports Electronic Monitoring For Low-Risk Offenders – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
The Deputy Director at Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) Leonard Terrance, supports electronic monitoring of low-risk offenders to reduce the prison