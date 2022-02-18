BCF Officer Charged After Attempting To Enter Facility With Contraband – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– About 7:45 p.m. on Thursday February 17 2022, Officers attached to the Dennery Police Station were referred a report for investigations by officials of the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

On arrival officers were informed that a correctional officer had been detained for being in possession of a controlled substance, as well as other contraband items (including a cellular device), within the facility.

An investigation was launched and the officer was subsequently charged as detailed below. Allius Lubin of Grande Rivière, Dennery, the officer in question was granted bail and is currently awaiting case management.

The charges against the officer include:

(1) Possession of a Controlled Drug to wit: cannabis

(2) Intent to supply cannabis

(3) Possession of controlled drug to wit: cannabis resin

(4) Attempting to Introduce Prohibited articles into the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

– Advertisement –

The defendant was granted bail for:

(1) attempting to introduce prohibited articles, in the sum of $5000.00 cash, suitable surety or land documents.

(2) intent to supply controlled drug, in the sum of $1000.00 cash, suitable surety or land documents .

(3) possession of controlled drug to wit: cannabis, $500.00 cash, suitable surety or land documents.

(4) possession of controlled drug to wit: cannabis resin, $500.00 cash, suitable surety or land documents.

The defendant was afforded bail with reporting conditions as well as travel restrictions.

(Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force)

– Advertisement –