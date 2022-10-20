BCF Engaged In Inmate Rehabilitation Programmes – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Chess was introduced at the Bordelais Correctional Facility by the St. Lucia ChessFederation on 19th April, 2022.

The 2 nd Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners took place on the 13th and 14th October, 2022.

The Bordelais Correctional Facility participated for the first time, registering one team. The first round of competition took place on the 13th October, 2022. Bordelais’ team competed against inmates from Argentina,Ecuador, El Salvador, Uruguay and Trinidad and Tobago.

Team Bordelais placed 3rd in Group 7 of the Intercontinental Online Prison Chess Championship. However, they did not advance to the semi-finals.

The goal of the Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners is to popularize chess as an efficient tool for reintegration of inmates. The governing body of the Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners is the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Apiculture is thriving at the BCF

Seven female inmates completed a Bee-keeping workshop at the Bordelais Correctional Facility. The workshop and apiculture project is funded by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations through the Government of St.Lucia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Export St. Lucia.

The workshop was facilitated by the President of Iyanola Apiculture Collective (St. Lucia) incollaboration with the Association of Caribbean Beekeepers Organization.

The intent of the workshop was to build the capacity of inmates and to introduce apiculture to the facility as a potential rehabilitation project.

The workshop was held under the theme, “Empowering Women in Food Systems and Strengthening their Local Capacity and Resilience of Small Island Developing States in Agri-Food Sector”.

The course ended with the presentation of certificates of participation to all the inmates. Bee-keeping kits were also presented to the Assistant Director for Rehabilitation, Mrs. Alberta Joseph Felicien.

Two queen hives were installed at the farm prior to completion of the course. Inmates are escorted to the hives every ten days as mandated by the training and the results of their findings are recorded and conveyed to Mr. Richard Matthias (facilitator), Craig Anderson – Coordinator, and Glenfild Gilbert, who are both representatives from Export Saint Lucia.

Overall, it is hoped that this intervention will result in not only increased capacity for inmates in honey production, but also to set the stage for exploring the possibilities of entering the regional apiculture industry.

Inter – Unit Football Competition

As part of our rehabilitation efforts at the Bordelais Correctional Facility, an inter-unit football tournament is being organized for the inmates. The various residential units will be divided in two zones, Zone 1 and Zone 2. Teams in Zone 1 will be playing teams in Zone 2.

The much anticipated football extravaganza by the inmates is expected to commence month end October or early November 2022.

The Bordelais Correctional Facility is in the process of securing sponsorship for this activity. Corporate partners are encouraged to support this initiative, and to contact the Assistant Director with responsibility for Rehabilitation Mrs. Alberta Joseph – Felicien at 4687110 or 7165665 for more information.

SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs

