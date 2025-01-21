Bay Gardens Resorts Marks 30th Anniversary with Charitable Commitment

As Bay Gardens Resorts marks its 30th anniversary, the Saint Lucian-owned and managed resort group is celebrating this milestone with a further commitment to the community. It has launched the Bay Gardens Community Fund, a charitable initiative focused on empowering youth, promoting sustainability, and preserving cultural heritage.

The initiative was officially unveiled on January 30 as the anniversary celebrations began at the Bougainvillea Conference Room at Bay Gardens Hotel. Three distinguished ambassadors will champion the fund’s mission and raise awareness about its programmes.

Ezra D’ Fun Machine has been named the Cultural Ambassador, cricket icon Daren Sammy will serve as the Youth and Sports Ambassador, and Helen’s Daughters will be special partners for Sustainability.

Speaking at the celebrations launch, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, Sanovnik Destang reflected on the company’s journey and its deeper purpose: “The most rewarding part of this journey hasn’t just been our expansion or improved business performance, but rather the development of our people and the impact we continue to have on the community.”

Over the past three decades, the resort group has welcomed countless guests, fostering cherished moments and building lasting connections.

At the celebration launch, Destang reflected on the company’s journey, stating: “It has been such a pleasure over the last 17 years to see the business’s development and to be allowed to grow as a professional. More importantly, I have had the privilege to lead a remarkable group of professionals who have become my extended family.”

Looking ahead, he shared his excitement for the future.

“We’re turning 30—no longer teenagers or young adults, but a full-grown business. And we don’t plan on going into our ‘dirty thirties’ quietly! This year will bring several firsts for Bay Gardens, and perhaps the most anticipated is the opening of Sapphire Sands Villas, which promises to bring a new wave of luxury to the BG brand—at a level we’ve not seen before,” he said.

He also acknowledged the dedication of the staff, calling them the heart of Bay Gardens. “I always say my biological family may be the shareholders of record, but this is your hotel. The pride and ownership you take in delivering the Bay Gardens experience is our secret sauce.”

Founder of Bay Gardens Resorts, Joyce Destang, also shared her thoughts, reminiscing about the company’s humble beginnings.

“In 1994, my husband and I took every penny we had and started with 45 rooms on this plot of land,” she said. “Listening to Sanov and Jason, you can tell that Bay Gardens is in good hands. It will survive with or without me.”

Expressing deep appreciation for the team, she added: “To my loyal staff of 20 and 30 years, I am grateful, I am thankful, and I am blessed for having you. I thank the good Lord for guiding and inspiring Desmond and me in making decisions that are beneficial not only to our immediate family but to the community in general.”

Minister of Tourism, Dr Ernest Hilaire highlighted the importance of local ownership in the hospitality industry, praising the Destang family as an example of success.

Bay Gardens Resorts has planned a year-long calendar of activities, including cultural showcases, special offers and flash sales on the 30th of every month (starting March 30), and community-centred initiatives that celebrate the spirit of Saint Lucia.