Batches Of Häagen-Dazs Plain Vanilla Ice Cream Recalled – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

General Mills, the manufacturer of Häagen-DazsTM, has voluntarily recalled its Plain Vanilla ice-cream products in Saint Lucia.

The decision came after an investigation found trace amounts of ethylene oxide (ETO) in two batches of the product.

“This voluntary recall concerns only vanilla in Pints, Mini-cups and bulk,” a General Mills statement said.

According to the statement, no other format or flavour of Häagen-Dazs products is concerned.

– Advertisement –

“Having proactively investigated this matter to determine the source of the issue, Häagen-Dazs is taking the preventative step of voluntarily recalling affected batches from points of sale in select markets,” the company said.

It disclosed that thorough investigations undertaken by General Mills into the root cause of this non-compliance issue indicated that trace levels of ETO can be sourced to one ingredient (vanilla extract) provided by one supplier.

“The levels of the detected substance marginally exceed authorized thresholds with regards to regulatory standards,” General Mills noted.

Massy Stores has advised consumers who have purchased one of the products to take the item or receipt back to the place of purchase for a full refund at the supermarket.

They can also contact General Mills at www.generalmills.com/VanillaRecall.

– Advertisement –