Barbados To Accept One-Day Rapid PCR Test For Entry – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

BGIS:– Effective Friday, January 7, 2022, travellers will be permitted to enter Barbados with a valid negative Rapid PCR COVID-19 test result, 24 hours prior to arrival, or a negative Standard RT-PCR COVID-19 test result, done within three days prior to arrival.

This is the most recent update (January 3, 2022) to the Barbados Travel Protocols https://www.visitbarbados.org/covid-19-travel-guidelines-2022.

Accepted tests include those which were taken at an accredited or recognised laboratory by a health care provider via a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal sample (or both).

LAMP tests, self-administered tests or home kits and tests using saliva samples will not be accepted.

– Advertisement –