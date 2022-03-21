Barbados: Projected Tourism Arrivals Look Good – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados has projected good tourism arrivals for 2022, with Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins, asserting that sea and air arrival passengers for 2022 look ‘healthy’.

However, Cummins disclosed last week that the industry is looking to diversify its product and go beyond tourists’ arrivals as a measure of success.

“We project a healthy 2022 for Barbados in terms of our estimated seat capacity with a projected total of 846,413. We expect that the United States will continue to be our biggest producer with 279,714; followed by the United Kingdom with a seat capacity of 258,106,” Minister Cummins said.

She also noted that Barbados would see a return of Copa Airlines from Panama City in June of this year.

The Tourism Minister also shared that for summer 2022, there are five vessel calls scheduled.

As for the winter season 2022/2023, she said Barbados should have 390 vessel calls, with sailing capacity expected to reach 80 percent.

Senator Cummins, however, pointed out that these projections could be impacted by what is happening in Eastern Europe, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She revealed that for the period January to February 2022, preliminary in-house figures have shown that Barbados has attracted some 67,463 stayover visitors.

That’s an increase of 61,672 visitors compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Source: Barbados Government Information Service/SLT. Headline photo: Internet stock image

