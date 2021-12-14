Barbados Prime Minister Condemns Vigilante Justice Amid Crime Spike

Barbados Today:– As the country grapples with a recent spike in violent crimes, Prime Minister Mia Mottley has offered a stern condemnation of vigilante acts of justice, describing them as “unacceptable” in our landscape.

In recent weeks, there have been several daring and gruesome homicides. They include the stabbing of 27-year-old Shanice Miller in Bridgetown, the death of public service vehicle (PSV) operator Victor Preacher Man Walton last Friday who was hospitalised on December 1 after being shot twice in the head while on the job; the death of Rommel Tyson Jones, whose body was found near the Three Houses River. On Saturday, 22-year-old Reco Alkins was killed at Lears, St Michael.

Making no specific references, the PM, during an address to welcome more than 400 new justices of the peace, slammed the notion that people could “take the law into their own hands”.

“I want to disabuse people of that because whether the violence is original violence or vigilante violence, it is unacceptable in our landscape, because let he who is without sin apparently cast the first stone, but above all else, the law does not give you the right to impose your version of justice on other persons,” declared Mottley.

– Advertisement –

“That is why the police force and the courts exist, for us to have a transparent system that is above all other considerations of partiality. And, that is why the oath that you just took speaks about acting without fear or favour and it is critical that you remember this,” the PM told the new JPs.

It was the first such ceremony since 2019 and according to Mottley, the role of the new inductees should go well beyond the formal functions of the state. She appealed to them to to nurture and lead in communities and homes.

(Read more at:- https://barbadostoday.bb/2021/12/14/mottley-let-police-and-courts-handle-the-criminals/)

– Advertisement –