Barbados Prime Minister Concerned Over West Indies Cricket Decline – St. Lucia Times

Asserting that cricket is more than bat and ball, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley expressed concern over the decline of West Indies cricket while delivering the 22nd Frank Worrell Memorial lecture on Tuesday night.

And she called for the game’s governance overhaul.

“We have reached a point where the absolute imperative must be to change the governance of our game,” Mottley asserted.

She described the West Indies’ recent failure to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“We are playing the fool, and it is not a little bit of foolery. It is a lot, and I am not casting blame on any single person but I am reaching out to a civilization and to a people,” she stated.

“This is not about recriminations. I keep telling people we don’t have eyes in the back of our head. We have eyes to go forward,” the Barbados Prime Minister said.

“Every time we lose now, it is like a cuff on the bottom of your belly. Every time we hear that we can no longer qualify for that, which we ought to have,” the Prime Minister stated.

Mottley noted that New Zealand, Australia, and England had recorded significant changes in their cricket governance.

“What is it that is needed for us to stand up and do right by cricket, lovely cricket and by the Caribbean civilization? ” She said.

“What we have found ourselves in is a predicament that is no longer sustainable and I pray that there will be the encounter between the Prime Ministerial sub-committee on cricket and the leadership of Cricket West Indies and those others who are of similar love for the game and the civilization,” Mottley told the audience that included West Indies head coaches Daren Sammy and Andre Coley.

“Our people have already voted and they have voted with their feet,” she declared, referencing the small number of spectators who turned out for the two Test matches against India in Dominica and Trinidad.

