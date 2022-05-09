Barbados Offers Assistance To Cuba After Deadly Hotel Explosion – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has offered to assist Cuba after a deadly hotel explosion on Friday in downtown Havana.

“Let me assure you that Barbados stands ready to give any assistance you may need as you attend to this matter,” the Barbados PM wrote to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

The Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) published the letter on its website.

Some two dozen people died, and over sixty sustained injuries in the Cuba hotel blast blamed by officials on a gas leak.

The Barbados Prime Minister expressed sincere regret, great sadness, and solidarity with the Cuban President regarding the unfortunate gas-related explosion.

“I understand the pain you must feel when unplanned and unwelcomed events, like this one today, occur. We often ask – why? Yet, these tragic events also build resilience and determination in us that help to both give strength to move forward beyond them and to take the necessary action to avoid them happening again,” Mottley stated.

“I wish you every success in your response actions,” she expressed.

Barbados has maintained an excellent friendship with Cuba, having established diplomatic relations 50 years ago.

And according to the Barbados Government Information Service, more than 100 Cuban nurses and doctors are currently working with local authorities to combat COVID-19.

