Barbados’ Ministry of Education signs MOU with Cuba

The Government of Barbados on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Cuba in the area of education.

The MOU will enable two scholarships per year, over a period of five years, to Cuban nationals. The scholarships will provide training in English as a foreign language for Cuban experts.

The signing of the MOU also presents the opportunity for Barbadians to strengthen their capacity in second language acquisition through the teaching of Spanish as a modern language.

Moreover, there will be the exchange of teachers in practice, between Cuba and Barbados, with emphasis on English Language teachers, along with the training of secondary level teachers for students between the ages of 11 and 14.

Over the years, Barbadians have benefited from the award of scholarships from the Cuban Government in areas such as medicine and sports. The signing of today’s MOU is a further step in solidifying the long-standing friendship between the Governments of Barbados and Cuba.

Present at the signing of the memorandum of understanding were: Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney; Ambassador of Cuba to Barbados, Sergio Pastrana; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Betty Alleyne-Headley.

