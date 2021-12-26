Barbados Indicates No Threat From COVID-19 Outbreak On Cruise Ship

Barbados Today:- The COVID-19 outbreak confirmed on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas docked in Barbados is no threat to the island and is being fully handled by cruise and local authorities. Minister of Tourism and International Transport Senator Lisa Cummins confirmed the development while speaking on the state-owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation(CBC). Some 48 passengers onboard the vessel have tested positive for the viral illness. Cummins said: “You have a full medical hospital on board the ship, you have ICU capacity, you have ventilator capacity and so the ship is perfectly capable … especially since most persons are not terribly ill,