Barbados: DLP Leader Quits After Massive Election Defeat – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The president of Barbados’ main opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Verla De Peiza, has resigned after Wednesday’s massive election defeat to the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) of Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Mottley’s party made a clean sweep of all 30 seats in the House of Assembly, a repeat of the BLP’s performance at the 2018 general elections.

According to Barbados Today, Interim DLP president Steve Blackett confirmed Verla De Peiza’s resignation and disclosed that she said she could not unite the party and did not ‘ignite the country.’

The DLP General Council met Friday to discuss the party’s election defeat, and the session accepted De Peiza’s decision to step down.

– Advertisement –