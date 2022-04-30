Barbados COVID-19 ‘Heroes’ Honoured – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, front liners in Barbados’ fight against COVID-19 received special honours during the Humanitarian Awards held at Kensington Oval.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill hailed the individuals from the public and private sectors and local and international organisations as heroes in their own right.

The Minister pointed out that without the “unselfish efforts” of the honorees, Barbados would be worse off in its ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Among those attending the event were President Dame Sandra Mason, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, and Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The WHO Director-General said he had a deep respect, gratitude, and admiration for those who rose to the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He described the contribution of Barbados health workers as ‘incredible’ as they rose to the most significant global challenge in a century, putting their lives at risk to protect others.

And Barbados Today reported that Prime Minister Mia Mottley signalled her government’s intention to “move beyond” the naming of national heroes and recognise “builders of Barbados” across every parish.

According to the online publication, Mottley announced to the awards ceremony that approximately 6,000 COVID-19 heroes would receive monetary tokens totalling approximately $3 million.

Headline photo: Barbados Chief Medical Officer received ‘Freedom of Barbados’ Award

