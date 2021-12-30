Barbados Confirms Presence Of Omicron Variant – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth George Thursday confirmed the presence of a single case of the Omicron variant on the Island.

“We have had confirmation of Omicron by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Laboratory. A single case, and to date that is the only confirmed case we have,” Barbados Today quoted George as telling a news conference.

He said there was no need to panic, noting that the country has already dealt with variants, including Delta.

George also disclosed that the Ministry of Health was awaiting the results of samples it sent to CARPHA and would share whatever information the ministry receives with the public.

– Advertisement –

Barbados expects to get the results within seven to ten days.

– Advertisement –