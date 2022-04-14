Barbados Confirms Presence Of Omicron Ba.2 Sub Variant – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados has confirmed the presence of the Omicron Ba.2 Sub Variant, based on the results of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) laboratory in Trinidad.

The confirmation came in a statement by Minister of Health and Wellness Ian Gooding- Edgehill.

He disclosed that 90 percent of the samples sent to CARPHA were positive for the Omicron variant, which he explained is highly contagious but does not generally lead to serious illness.

According to the Minister, the increase in the positivity rate started on March 28, 2022.

And the dashboard for April 13 recorded 428 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,357 samples tested.

“This represents an unfortunate record high of a 28 per cent positivity rate. This is in keeping with science that shows that the more COVID spreads, the higher the positivity rate will be,” Gooding-Edgehill stated.

“Our records show that since March 28, 5,104 new infections were detected. The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is reportedly more transmissible than BA.1 by 50-80 per cent and this has been attributed to the increased transmission of COVID-19 globally,” he said.

The Minister reminded the population that COVID-19 is likely to be around for long.

In this regard, he observed that non-pharmaceutical interventions such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, good hand hygienic practices, and ventilation are critical to reducing the spread of the virus.

But the Minister also strongly urged Barbadians to seriously reconsider their position, seek medical guidance and take the necessary steps to correct their situation if they are not fully vaccinated or boosted.

Headline photo: Ian Gooding-Edgehill

