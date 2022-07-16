Barbados Confirms First Monkeypox Case – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados has confirmed its first cases of Monkeypox – a Barbadian man in his thirties.

Health Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill announced the development in a statement, the full text of which Barbados Today published on Saturday.

In the statement, Gooding-Edghill disclosed that the patient attended the Winston Scott Polyclinic with symptoms of a progressive rash, body pains, and fever.

The Minister said the man sought medical attention at the Polyclinic within hours of his arrival in Barbados.

– Advertisement –

“The patient was seen and assessed based on a history of recent travel and clinical manifestations,” Gooding-Edghill stated.

He revealed that swab samples went to the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory for testing, where results showed a positive case of Monkeypox.

Gooding-Edghill added that contact tracing was underway.

In addition, the Minister explained that the local test results came within 24 hours as against the days awaiting results when the tests were done in Trinidad by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

According to the Minister, d the patient remains in isolation and is under the direct care and medical supervision of the Barbados Medical Officer of Health.

However, Gooding-Edghill said there would be no disclosure of personal details in the interest of patient confidentiality.

“I am confident that the Ministry’s speedy announcement of this case will, as has occurred with our response to Covid-19, get from the Barbadian public the same level of cooperation in our ongoing management of the Monkeypox health issue,” the Minister stated.

And he assured the country that the Ministry of Health is fully prepared to handle any cases of Monkeypox in the country.

Headline photo: Ian Gooding-Edghill (Stock image)

– Advertisement –