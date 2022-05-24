Barbados Church Attack – One Man In Police Custody – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

One man was in police custody after a brazen daylight attack in a Barbados church Sunday.

According to local media reports, a man walked into the Sion Hill New Testament Church of God, St James demanding that worshippers not use Jesus’ name.

The Pastor of the church, identified as Gregney Holder, and his wife Alison sustained injuries due to the church invasion.

And church property, including benches, was damaged.

On Tuesday, Barbados Today reported that the Barbados District of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies (PAWI) suggested that this incident should trigger churches to treat security more seriously.

“It is now critical that the Christian community develop heightened awareness, exercise greater vigilance, and where possible, improve security to ensure that our congregants continue to give expression to their faith in a safe environment,” Head of the PAWI Bishop Selwyn Brathwaite told the online publication.

Other religious leaders have echoed similar sentiments.

Headline photo: Cleanup after church attack

.

