Barbados Cabinet Members To Declare Assets To Serve – St. Lucia Times News

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has indicated that members of her new cabinet will have to declare their assets to serve despite the absence of integrity legislation.

She also announced zero tolerance for corruption and arrogance in her new government.

Mottley, whose Barbados Labour Party (BLP) made a clean 30-0 sweep at the January 19 general elections, made the issue clear Wednesday, according to the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).

She was addressing the swearing-in ceremony for members of Cabinet, the House of Assembly, Senate, and Parliamentary Secretaries at State House.

The BGIS quoted Mottley as saying she remained hopeful that there would be the passing of integrity legislation on the third attempt to bring it before Parliament.

“The first time was under the Tom Adams administration. It did not get past the Senate, having gotten past the elected members in the House of Assembly. In the last term, it did not get past the Senate again, having gotten past the elected members of the House of Assembly,” she recalled.

But she observed that despite the absence of integrity legislation, a modern Corruption Act was passed and the Whistleblowers Act and Deferred Prosecution Act.

The Barbados PM observed that they gave law enforcement and prosecution officials additional powers.

“I repeat, there is zero-tolerance for both corruption and arrogance in this administration,” the Prime Minister maintained.

In this regard, she highlighted that recent reports described Barbados as being among the top 30 countries globally that were least corrupt and the least corrupt Caribbean nation.

