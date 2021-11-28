Barbados: Altercation Between Two Women Leaves One Dead

Barbados Today: A 27-year-old woman is dead following an altercation with another woman in Bridgetown on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Shanice Miller of Kensington New Road, St Michael.

Around 8:30 Saturday morning, police were called to Upper James Street near its junction with Synagogue Lane in Bridgetown, for reports of two females involved in an altercation.

One of them received multiple injuries about her body, police said. The injured woman fled the scene on foot toward Central Police Station and collapsed at the main gate.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene and transported her to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Medical personnel at the hospital said the woman underwent emergency surgery but subsequently passed away whilst undergoing medical treatment early this morning.

