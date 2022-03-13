Barack Obama Tests Positive For COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former US President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people to get vaccinated against the virus.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,’ the former President said on social media.

Obama, 60, had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii.

CNN quoted someone close to him as saying that Obama tested positive in DC.

Obama, a champion of public health measure throughout the pandemic, last August dramatically scaled back his 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard due to concerns at the time over the Delta variant.

