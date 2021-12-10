Press Release:– The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia (BASL) wishes to advise the general public that the banking hours during the 2021 Holiday Season are as follows:

Friday, 24th December 2021 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, 31st December 2021 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia wishes to remind the public that ATMs, online and mobile banking services remain available 24/7 to service your banking needs.

The Association takes this opportunity to express Season’s Greetings to all nationals and residents of Saint Lucia and encourages everyone to remain safe and adhere to all health protocols during the festive holiday season.

– Advertisement –

– 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited

– Bank of Saint Lucia Limited

– Capita Financial Services Inc.

– CIBC FirstCaribbean International

– Financial Investment And Consultancy Services Limited

– First Citizens Investment Services Limited

– Republic Bank (EC) Limited

– Sagicor Finance Inc.

– Saint Lucia Development Bank

– St Lucia Mortgage Finance Company Limited

– Advertisement –