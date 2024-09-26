Bankers, ECCB Governor Discuss Ease Of Opening Accounts

The Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine, and representatives of the Bankers Association of Saint Lucia Inc. met recently to discuss key banking sector issues.

Bankers Association President Samuel Agiste headed the local delegation to the talks.

An Association release said the ECCB Governor raised the need to improve the ease of opening bank accounts, especially for unbanked individuals, as a key concern.

He indicated that the issue had featured prominently in his many discussions with various stakeholders prior to meeting with the Bankers.

“The Bankers acknowledged this and also disclosed that most financial institutions have now eased the requirement and are accepting one piece of identification,” the Bankers Association release noted.

It also said Governor Antoine encouraged the Bankers to engage more in public education and customer engagement on ‘this topical issue’ and other developments affecting customers.

The Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) was another critical topic of discussion.

According to the Bankers Association, the Governor outlinedthe ECCB’s role in advocating for the integrity and sustainability of these programmes, including the appointment of a separate regional regulator for the CIP.

The Bankers Association release said the organisation acknowledged the importance of this programme in attracting foreign investment and emphasised the need for robust oversight to maintain its credibility.