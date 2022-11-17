Bank Of Saint Lucia Returns With ‘Own Your Home’ Showcase – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Following a two-year hiatus, Bank of Saint Lucia is set to host the return of the signature ‘Own Your Home Showcase’ on Saturday November 19th 2022 at the Harbor Club, Rodney Bay.

The third instalment of the series is intended to connect prospective homeowners with key service providers and bank personnel with the objective of bringing them one step closer to the reality of owning their own home.

Bank of Saint Lucia recognizes that owning a home is one of the most significant investments an individual can make in their lifetime and the Bank is committed to providing the requisite guidance to potential homeowners.

Senior Manager – Retail Banking, Arleta Rate Mitchel indicated that: “The journey to home ownership to many is an intimidating process. As a home ownership banking partner, it is our responsibility to make it easier and to equip prospective homeowners with as much information as possible to make the best decisions for them and their families. This requires ongoing engagement regarding affordability and discussions on the available options and of course connecting future homeowners with reliable service providers in order to realize the dream of homeownership. ‘Own Your Home’ provides the forum to do just that, and we look forward to engaging, connecting and inspiring on the journey to home ownership.”

‘Own Your Home’ will feature two components.

The showcase, which is open to the general public and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with an exhibition featuring service providers and professionals involved in the process of home ownership including contractors, architects, surveyors, lawyers, building suppliers, home security providers, green energy providers and others.

The closed-door seminar will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will feature key presentations from subject matter experts who are integrally involved in the mortgage loan process – lawyers, quantity surveyors, architects, green energy service providers and bankers. To register for the seminar interested future homeowners can visit the Bank’s website or social media pages. Seats are limited.

Following the hosting of the Own Your Home showcase, the event moves to the south of the island in February 2023 for the Own Your Home Showcase– ‘South Edition’.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia. Headline photo courtesy Tierra Mallorca (Unsplash.com)

