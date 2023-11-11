Bank Of Saint Lucia Provides Point Of Sale Training To Vendors, MSMEs – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Bank of Saint Lucia (BOSL) continues its commitment to fostering economic growth and empowering micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) through innovative initiatives.

In a recent collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Ministry of Commerce, BOSL successfully conducted training sessions on Point of Sale (POS) machines for 12 MSMEs.

These 12 small business owners, after completing the training, were given a unique opportunity to showcase their newly acquired skills at the Taiwanese Trade Show held last weekend.

This initiative not only enhances the capabilities of our local entrepreneurs but also promotes their products and services on an international platform.

In October, BOSL, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service and Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, celebrated the graduation of 106 vendors who underwent extensive training on POS machines.

As part of the graduation benefits, these vendors now enjoy discounted rates from telecommunication service providers and reduced monthly administration fees, providing them with tangible economic advantages.

Bank of Saint Lucia’s commitment to supporting MSMEs was further emphasized by the success of the Merchant Seminar held in September 2023. This seminar aimed to equip business owners with essential knowledge and skills to thrive in the evolving market landscape.

Over the past year, BOSL has actively engaged with vendors across the island, deploying POS machines in strategic locations such as the Vendors Arcade, Castries Market, Soufriere Viewing Points, and the Sulphur Springs Park in Soufriere.

This initiative not only modernizes payment systems but also enhances the efficiency and competitiveness of local businesses.

Mrs. Tarbula Aimable-Amedee, Manager – Card Services, expressed, “Bank of Saint Lucia is proud to be at the forefront of empowering our local entrepreneurs. The POS training programs, partnerships with key organizations, and the deployment of POS machines across popular vendor locations underscore our commitment to fostering economic growth and resilience within our community.”

As Bank of Saint Lucia continues to champion initiatives that uplift and empower local businesses, it remains steadfast in its commitment to being a catalyst for positive change in the financial landscape of Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia

