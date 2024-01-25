Bank Of Saint Lucia Launches Credit Card Promotion – St. Lucia Times

Bank of Saint Lucia Limited (BOSL) is thrilled to announce its latest promotion, “Ready! Set! Miami!”, offering customers an opportunity to win a dream getaway to Miami. The promotion, which began on January 15th, 2024, will run until February 28th, 2024.

To participate, customers can apply for a BOSL Visa Credit Card which enters them into draw for a chance to win a trip for two to Miami, inclusive of 3 nights’ accommodation and $500 USD in spending money.

In addition to new applicants, existing BOSL Visa Credit Cardholders can also join the excitement. By using their BOSL Visa Credit Card for transactions of $100XCD or more, they become eligible for the promotion.

The more customers utilize their cards during the promotional period, the more entries they accumulate, enhancing their chances of winning this fabulous Miami experience.

“We are excited to launch the ‘Ready! Set! Miami!’ promotion as a way to give more value to our customers,” said Tarbula Aimable-Amedee – Manager, Card Services at Bank of Saint Lucia Limited. “This promotion not only provides our customers with the chance to win an all-expense paid trip for two to Miami but also encourages them to enjoy even greater benefits for using their BOSL Visa Credit Cards for everyday transactions.”

Key Promotion Details:

Promotion Name: Ready Set Miami!

Duration: January 15th, 2024, to February 28th, 2024

Eligibility: Open to all new approved BOSL Visa Credit Card applicants and existing cardholders

Prizes: Trip for two to Miami, including 3 nights’ accommodation and $500 USD spending money

BOSL encourages customers to seize this opportunity to experience the vibrant city of Miami by applying for a BOSL Visa Credit Card or using their existing cards for transactions of $100XCD or more.

For more information about the “Ready Set Miami!” promotion, visit bankofsaintlucia.com/promotions

SOURCE: Bank Of Saint Lucia