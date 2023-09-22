Bank Of Saint Lucia Hosts Successful Merchant Services Seminar – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Bank of Saint Lucia is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated Merchant Services Seminar, held from September 12th to 14th, 2023.

The event featured prominent presenters from, 4C’s (Caribbean Credit Card Corporation) who delved into an array of cutting-edge technological advancements in the financial industry and presented on topics such as Card Acceptance & Security, Disputes, E-Commerce and Tokenization.

The seminar, which took place at the Harbor Club, Rodney Bay and Faye Gastronomie, Vieux Fort, brought together industry professionals, business owners, and Bank staff eager to explore the future of merchant services.

With a focus on innovation and digital transformation, the event was a testament to Bank of Saint Lucia’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the financial technology landscape.

Pervika Morell, owner of Lavish Beauty, attended the Merchant Seminar and expressed her thanks to the Bank by saying “The knowledge gained at the Seminar was much needed and well received. I am looking forward to sharing the information gained today with my colleagues at my small business and also, to put what I learned here today into action.”

Members of Bank of Saint Lucia’s dedicated Card Services Team played an integral role in the seminar, providing attendees with insights into the bank’s robust credit card offerings and their alignment with the latest technological advancements in merchant services.

Mrs. Tarbula Aimable Amedee, Manager – Card Services at Bank of Saint Lucia, expressed her satisfaction with the seminar’s outcome, stating, “We are thrilled with the success of this seminar, which has reaffirmed our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology in the financial industry.

The insights shared by 4C’s presenters were invaluable, and we are excited to see how these technological advancements will shape the future of merchant services.”

The Merchant Services Seminar was a remarkable success, serving as a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration in the ever-evolving field of financial technology.

Bank of Saint Lucia extends its gratitude to all participants, presenters, and the dedicated members of its Card Services Team for making this event a resounding success.

The bank looks forward to continuing its mission of fostering innovation and excellence in the financial services sector.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia

