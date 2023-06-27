Bank Of Saint Lucia Backs Lucian Carnival 2023 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Bank of Saint Lucia is pulling out all the stops for Lucian Carnival 2023. As a leading local financial institution, Bank of Saint Lucia believes that the responsibility is theirs to contribute to the social and economic development of our people.

Saint Lucia Carnival represents an opportunity to showcase our local creativity and talent to the world. Most importantly the Bank understands that carnival is a critical economic driver for our economy.

Bank of Saint Lucia will be supporting a number of events both on the larger and smaller community levels this year. U11 (U4RIA), Color Me Red, along with National Events like King & Queen of the Bands, Groovy and Soca Monarch Competitions, Panorama, National Calypso Competition and many more.

This year also marks the Bank’s second year of support for the National Carnival Queen Show. Bernell St. Rose will be representing BOSL Digital; the Bank’s fully operational online branch at this year’s pageant which is being held on Saturday July 1st, 2023.

On the educational end, Bank of Saint Lucia will be supporting Soundcheck which falls directly in line with the its Corporate Social Responsibility Policy in the areas of Youth Development, Culture and the Arts.

Soundcheck seeks to engage a number of young people who are interested in the Arts from the Secondary School and Tertiary levels.

Bank of Saint Lucia has pledged its continued support of key national observances and festivals in support of the advancement of our nation and our people.

The Bank wishes all Saint Lucians and visitors to the island a safe and enjoyable Lucian Carnival 2023!

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia

