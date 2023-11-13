Bank Of Saint Lucia Announces ‘Tis the Season of Winning’ Christmas Promotion – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Bank of Saint Lucia (BOSL) is delighted to usher in the holiday season with the launch of its highly anticipated Christmas Promotion, ‘Tis the Season of Winning.’

Starting on Monday, November 13th, to Saturday, November 18th, this festive promotion brings even more exclusive offers and exciting prizes to both new and existing customers.

Customers applying for EZ Finance personal loans and Vehicle Loans (for both new and used vehicles) will enjoy reduced interest rates, ensuring a more affordable and accessible borrowing experience.

To add to the Season of Winning, vehicle loan customers will receive complimentary fuel vouchers upon the disbursement of their loan, adding an extra dash of holiday cheer.

Additionally, every time a customer signs up for an EZ Finance or Vehicle Loan during the promotional period which ends on December 24th, they automatically become eligible to win $1000 every day until Christmas.

Last week, 5 lucky customers won $1000 every day from Monday to Friday by participating in qualifying activities such as applying for a BOSL Visa Credit Card, spending $100 or more using their BOSL Visa Credit Card, and applying for an EZ Finance or a Vehicle Loan.

Customers can look forward to the ‘Tis the Season of Winning Road Shows, bringing the festive spirit directly to communities across the island.

After a successful Road Show on Saturday in the Gros Islet Community, Ms. Genevieve Downes, Senior Marketing Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the promotion, stating, “At Bank of Saint Lucia, we are dedicated to making this holiday season extra special for our customers and the communities we serve. Our ‘Tis the Season of Winning’ Christmas Promotion is designed to bring joy, affordability, and exciting prizes to our customers, both new and existing. It’s a celebration for everyone this Christmas with BOSL!”

This festive promotion aligns with BOSL’s commitment to provide exceptional financial solutions and to create moments of joy for its customers.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia

